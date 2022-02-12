GPL match report: Frank Etouga scores hat-trick as Kotoko beat Accra Lions in Kumasi

Sports News of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

A fantastic hat-trick from Frank Mbella on Saturday, February 12, 2022, handed Asante Kotoko a delightful 3-1 win against Accra Lions in the Ghana Premier League.



Nicknamed the Porcupine Warriors, the team from Kumasi last Monday suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat at the hands of relegation-threatened Elmina Sharks.



Today at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Asante Kotoko hosted Accra Lions FC in a matchday 17 fixture of the 2021/22 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.



On the matchday, an early strike from in-form forward Frank Mbella handed the home team a deserved lead after just four minutes into the first half.



A minute into the second half, the Cameroonian goal poacher grabbed his second of the day to increase the lead for Asante Kotoko.



Although Accra Lions FC would pull one back through Kelvin Kyei, Asante Kotoko defended their lead for the remainder of the game and scored a third through Frank Mbella to get the maximum three points on the back of a 3-1 win at full-time.



