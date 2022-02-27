GPL match report: Etouga hits brace as Kotoko beat Dreams FC at Baba Yara

Sports News of Sunday, 27 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko completed the double over Dreams FC to go 10 points clear at the top of the Ghana Premier League.



Cameroonian striker, Franck Etouga Mbella got both goals in the second half as Kotoko continue their dominance over the Dawu club.



Kotoko have won eight consecutive league games against Dreams who as a result of today's defeat are four points above the relegation zone.



Dreams who lost the first round encounter 3-1 frustrated Kotoko until the 70th minute when the Reds were awarded a penalty following a rushed challenge by the goalkeeper on Mbella.



Mbella scored brilliantly to give Kotoko the lead.



The Porcupine Warriors wouldn't stop pushing and were rewarded with the second 10 minutes later.



Mbella picked a pass on the edge of the box and sent a ferocious shot towards but it hits the base of the upright. However, he reacted fast to slam home the rebound and seal the victory.



The win also means Kotoko have extended their lead over defending champions Hearts of Oak to 14 points.



