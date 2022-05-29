GPL match report: Enock Morrison scores late to secure King Faisal a draw against Olympics

Sports News of Sunday, 29 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

King Faisal earned a 1-1 draw on Sunday afternoon in the game against Great Olympics thanks to a late goal from attacking midfielder Enock Morrison.



The team from Kumasi today hosted the side based in Accra at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in a game serving as a matchday 31 fixture of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.



On the matchday, Great Olympics dominated the first half and deservedly led at the break thanks to a goal from Ibrahim Sulley in the 24th minute.



In the early parts of the second half, Great Olympics could have added to their tally but the attackers were wasteful in front of the goal.



Eventually, the home team crawled into the game in a bid to restore parity. Fortunately, the team would score in the 90th minute through Enock Morrison to force the match to end in a 1-1 draw.



The result means both King Faisal and Great Olympics stay far away from the relegation zone of the Ghana Premier League standings.