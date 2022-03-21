GPL match report: Daniel Afriyie scores as Hearts beat Ashgold in Accra

Sports News of Monday, 21 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak overpowered AshantiGold thanks to a superb brace by striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh to get back to winning ways in the Ghana Premier League.



Barnieh who hadn't scored in seven league games was clinical on Sunday night, scoring in either half as the Phobians secured a 2-1 win at the Accra Sports Stadium.



14 minutes into the game, Barnieh opened the scoring when he beat Ashgold goalkeeper Dennis Voetere with a well-taken penalty.



Hearts after scoring lost control as Ashgold started dominating. The Miners equalised through Sam Adams on 25 minutes.



However, Barnieh popped up with the winner in the 61st minute. The attacker powered home from the range. A stunning effort that deserved to win the game for Hearts.



Hearts were beaten on the road last weekend by Aduana Stars. They were without Sulley Muntari and his absence was hugely felt.



The former Ghana star missed the game due to a knock. He was available on Sunday and he looked lively, playing a role in the winning goal.



Hearts thanks to the win are three points off the fourth spot but 12 points behind leaders Asante Kotoko who play on Monday against Eleven Wonders.



Ashgold are flirting with the relegation zone.



