GPL match report: Bright Adjei inspires Aduana Stars to a comfortable win over Karela United

Sports News of Sunday, 27 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Enterprising forward Bright Adjei weaved his magic to score a brace in Aduana Stars' win over Karela United at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park in Dorma.



The fire boys inflicted a 2-0 win over Karela in matchday 18 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday to ensure a flying start in the second round of the campaign.



Bright Adjei who has been on top form for the two-time Ghana league champions opened the scoring in the early stages of the game.



He scored in the 6th minute before adding his second goal on the 18th minute to help his side secure all points at stake as they seek to make a meaningful impact.



Aduana Stars are currently in the top four following their win over Karela United on home turf.



They sit 3rd on the table with 30 points and will hope to maintain their flying start for the remaining matches in the season.



Karela United on the other hand sit 9th on the table with 25 points.