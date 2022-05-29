GPL match report: Bibiani Goldstars labour to draw against Legon Cities

Sports News of Sunday, 29 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Bibiani Goldstars displayed an impressive resilience to share the spoils with Legon Cities at the El Wak Stadium on Sunday.



The Ghana Premier League newcomers played as guests to Legon Cities on matchday 31 of the domestic top-flight.



In the game, the two teams failed to find the back of the net in the first half despite creating some scoring opportunities.



After the break, it was Legon Cities who looked purposeful and subsequently grabbed the opener through Augustine Dosu in the 86th minute.



Maxwell Konadu’s side were almost through with the three points but Goldstars showed resilience to equalise in the dying embers of the game.



Michael Enu's strike ensured Goldstars return to Bibiani with a point in their bag.



Legon Cities are seventh on the log with 44 points whereas Bibiani Goldstars occupies 11th position with 42 points.