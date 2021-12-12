GPL match report: Berekum Chelsea hold Legon Cities to a stalemate in Accra

Sports News of Sunday, 12 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Legon Cities struggles continued with another disappointing goalless stalemate against Berekum Chelsea in Accra.



The Royals, who have won just a game this season, were hoping to bounce back after a home defeat to Aduana.



However, despite controlling most of the game in the first half, they could not create any better goal scoring chance.



Berekum Chelsea could have broken the deadlock with a decent chance halfway through the first stanza.



Both sides seemed content with the scoreline at halftime.



The hosts, Legon Cities returned strongly looking for the opener. Michael Ampadu came close.



Coach Maxwell Konadu rang some changes but his boys were not prolific enough, leaving Chelsea comfortable defensively.



The result keeps both teams with only a win this season. Legon Cities will next face Medeama with Berekum Chelsea hosting WAFA.