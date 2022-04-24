GPL match report: Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Aduana Stars

Sports News of Sunday, 24 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Aduana Stars' poor run continued on Sunday, April 24, 2022, as they were beaten by Berekum Chelsea at Golden City Park.



The former champions suffered a 1-0 loss, extending their winless streak to six games.



Forward Kelvin Obeng scored the decisive goal 10 minutes from time to secure three points for the Blues.



Aduana had lost one and drawn four of their previous five games, so they were considered underdogs.



They did, however, put on a good show, forcing Berekum Chelsea to dig deep for the win.



The victory has boosted Chelsea's chances of finishing in the top four, but Aduana are more likely to drop out than win the league.



With eight games remaining, Aduana are level on points with fifth-placed Hearts of Oak and trail league leaders Kotoko by 12 points.