GPL match report: Ashgold record vital 1-0 win against Accra Lions

Sports News of Saturday, 22 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

AshantiGold SC are well on their way to the top half of the Ghana Premier League table after fighting to defeat Accra Lions FC 1-0 on Saturday, January 22, 2012.



The team nicknamed the Miners have been inconsistent since the start of the 2021/22 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.



Not giving up but pushing to have the chance to challenge for the league title in the second round of the season, the team today played as a guest to Accra Lions aiming to amass the maximum points.



In a game played at the Accra Sports Stadium, Ashanti Gold SC played very well in the first half and deservedly had the lead at halftime.



It was all thanks to attacking midfielder Yaw Annor who scored with a fine effort in the 39th minute.



Although Accra Lions would cause trouble in the second half in their efforts to restore parity, the visitors held on to win by a goal to nil at the end of the 90 minutes.