GPL match report: Amed Toure's strike hands Medeama late win over Aduana

Sports News of Sunday, 26 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Amed Toure scored a sensational volley to help Medeama put the brakes on Aduana Stars after a hard-fought 1-0 win on Sunday.



The Ivorian-born rattled in the only goal of the match with two minutes left on the clock.



Medeama had laboured for the better part of the exchanges against a resident and an experienced Fireside.



Medeama coach Umar Abdul Rabi made three changes to the squad that lost at WAFA last week.



Youngster King Archerson made his first start while Godfred Abban was introduced at the start of the match.



The first half produced lots of nervy moments for both teams.



The visitors gave a good account of themselves with a rock-solid performance at the Akoon Park.



Aduana FC midfielder Eric Kwakwah returned to play against his former side while Samuel Bio climbed off the bench.



The win halts the unbeaten streak of the Dorma-based side.



Aduana had won their last six matches and were looking to improve their stock.



But they have been pegged back, losing 1-0 at the Akoon Community Park on Sunday.



Medeama have now accumulated 15 points with an outstanding game to play