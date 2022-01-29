GPL match report: Aduana Stars 0-1 Bechem United

Sports News of Saturday, 29 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Aduana Stars were handed their third home defeat of the season by Bechem United on matchday 15 fixture of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.



It was an historic win for the Hunters away from home as they managed to beat their regional rivals by a lone goal kind courtesy of a strike by Samuel Osei Kuffour.



Osei Kuffour converted nicely from a free-kick from Clinton Doudou to break the deadlock in the 16th minute



Aduana Stars nearly got the equalizer through Sam Adams but his effort was saved by the Bechem United goalkeeper.



The Hunter held on to the lead to go into the break against the home side in this encounter.



After recess, Yahaya Mohammed missed a chance to get the equalizer for Aduana Stars.



Bechem United defended gallantly to prevent the Ogya lads from getting the equalizer to secure all the three maximum points after regulation time.



The win moves Bechem United to the second position on the league table with 26 points.



Aduana Stars drops to the third position with 24 points