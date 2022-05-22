GPL match report: Accra Lions share spoils with Aduana Stars

Sports News of Sunday, 22 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Lions shared the spoils with two-time Ghana Premier League champions Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports stadium on matchday 30 of the season.



The hots created so many chances but failed to make them count as the Ogya Boys leave Accra with a point.



Accra Lions started the game the better of the two sides and came close twice in the opening ten minutes after Hagan Frimpong and Abass Samari had chances to open the scoring.



Frimpong was sent through by Daniel Awuni and had only Aduana goalie Massawudu Inusah to beat by his effort hit the side net. Moments later Samari saw his effort clear by Aduana's defence.



The host kept on piling the pressure and from a corner kick, Seidu Bassit's header was clear off the line by Hafiz Adams.



Aduana Stars gradually started to get into the game with Manaf Mudasiru and Samuel Bioh trying from afar. Both took advantage of a slip in the box by Jacob Mensah but wasted the opportunity to break the deadlock.



Rashid Abubakar of Accra Lions had the last chance from a freekick but his strike hit the wall.



After the break Accra Lions took charge of the game again, Basit rose high to meet a cross from Abass Samari before second-half substitute Fredrick Asante pulled a save from Massawudu Inusah.