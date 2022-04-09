GPL match report: Accra Lions beat Karela United 1-0 with ten men

Sports News of Saturday, 9 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Lions on Saturday afternoon displayed impressive resilience as the team narrowly defeated Karela United with 10 men.



The capital-based club today hosted the side from Anyinase in a matchday 24 encounter of the Ghana Premier League.



Unfortunately for the home team, they had to play with 10 men in the entire second half after Daniel Awuni had been shown a red card in the 43rd minute.



Despite the disadvantage, Accra Lions defended very well and even wrestled all points from Karela United at the end of the 90 minutes.



It was all thanks to an equalizer from Frederick Asante in the 73rd minute.



Courtesy of today’s win, Accra Lions have climbed to safety away from the relegation zone.



For Karela United, losing three points on matchday 24 sees the team dropping to 8th on the league log.