GPL match report: 10-man Kotoko escape defeat against Karela in Aiyinasie

Sports News of Sunday, 28 November 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko on Sunday afternoon fought hard to earn a goalless draw result away to Karela United in the Ghana Premier League.



The Porcupine Warriors club prior to Sunday had won four straight matches in the 2021/2022 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.



In a game played at the CAM Park in Anyinase, both Karela United and Asante Kotoko played very well in the first half.



Unfortunately, neither of the sides could get on the scoresheet. However, after recess, Karela United had the edge especially after the 63rd minute when Kotoko midfielder Richard Boadu was shown the red card.



Forced to do a lot of defending, the Reds laboured and avoided conceding a goal to force the match to end in a goalless stalemate against Karela United.



Despite dropping two crucial points on the road, Asante Kotoko remains top of the Ghana Premier League table with 13 points from the first five matches of the league season.