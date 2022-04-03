GPL match preview: WAFA vs Aduana Stars

Sports News of Sunday, 3 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

WAFA can draw positives from their midweek showcase when they face Aduana Stars on Sunday, 2 April 2022.



The Academy Boys put up a brave display to earn a 2-2 draw with Great Olympics in Accra.



Teenager Michael Zuo found the back of the net for the first time in the Ghana Premier League.



The 17-year-old is likely to step in and rescue the campaign of the Sogakope-based side which are hovering above the drop.



The one point earned, helped them to move out of the relegation zone.



Life has really been tough for head coach Guille and his boys even suffered back-to-back losses at home already this term-against



Third-place Aduana Stars still have their eyes on the title despite Kotoko's firepower.



They are now separated by four points and victory on the road will be a huge one in their charge.



In midweek, they could manage a 1-1 draw with Legon Cities at home.