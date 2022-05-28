GPL match preview: Second place Medeama host lackluster Kotoko in Tarkwa

Sports News of Saturday, 28 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Medeama will welcome Asante Kotoko to the Akoon Park in Tarkwa on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League match week 31.



The Yellow and Mauves will go into this encounter with full confidence, knowing that a win for them will derail the porcupine warrior's chances of winning the domestic top-flight.



The Tarkwa-based club who have been impressive in their last five matches in the league will be looking for a win over their opponents on home turf.



Coach Abdul Umar Rabi and his charges have managed three wins and two draws in their last five matches of the season.



They currently sit second on the league standings with 50 points and will hope to beat Kotoko to better their chances of winning the league.



With six points separating Kotoko and Medeama on the title challenge, the Yellow and Mauves will aim for a win, having in the back of their minds that a win for them will pile pressure on the Porcupine Warriors.



Meanwhile, Kotoko, who have been poor in recent times have the opportunity to back up from their slumber in the game against in-form Medeama.



Prosper Narteh side have managed one win, one draw, and three defeats in their last five Ghana Premier League games.



The two-time African Champions must negotiate for points at Tarkwa to maintain the points gap between them.



Kotoko sit summit of the table with 56 points whereas Medeama occupies the second spot with 50 points.