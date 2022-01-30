GPL match preview: Resurgent Miners welcome Dreams FC to Obuasi

Sports News of Sunday, 30 January 2022

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ashantigold will welcome Dreams FC to the Len Clay Stadium on Sunday, January 30, 2022, for the Matchday 15 encounter in the Ghana Premier League.



The Miners go into this game on the back of two consecutive wins and will be hoping to continue the winning streak against the Believers.



The Believers have endured a tough start to the new year as they managed their first victory of the calendar last week against Aduana Stars.



The visitors will also be keen to build some momentum on the back of last week’s victory.



Dreams FC, however, have not been the best travelers in recent times this season.



The Believers are winless in their last six travels since their last away win at Elmina Sharks.



Ashgold will be hoping to capitalize on the Believers poor away form and make it three wins in a row in front of new boss Henry Haeusler.