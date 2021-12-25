GPL match preview: Medeama host league leaders Aduana in Tarkwa

Sports News of Saturday, 25 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Medeama host Aduana FC in the biggest match of match day-10 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.



The Mauve and Yellows will hope to put the breaks on the joint-league leaders when they clash at the Akoon Community park.



Medeama lost for the first time after five games, losing 1-0 at West African Football Academy (WAFA) to end their unbeaten stretch.



They come up against a side that has been absolutely in top form since the start of the season.



The Fire Club have won their last six matches to underline their Premier League title credentials.



Aduana FC coach Asare Bediako appears to be getting it right since joining the side after assembly a largely experienced side for the club.



Former Medeama midfielder Eric Kwakwa returns to the Akoon Park to face his former side while its an al familiar territory for pocket-size midfielder Samuel Bio.



Medeama have been boosted by news that winger Zakaria Mumuni could be available after being knocked by an injury.



The former WAFA star has been sidelined for the past three weeks but returned to full-scale training this week.



There are still no signs of midfielder Rash Nortey - who has been sidelined again after picking up a knock in the 1-0 win over Legon Cities.



Aduana are eight points ahead of their 9th-placed opponents who have an outstanding league match against Hearts of Oak.