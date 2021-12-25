GPL match preview: Gold Stars look to end winless run as they face Karela United

Sports News of Saturday, 25 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Bibiani Gold Stars and Karela United clash at Dun’s Park on Sunday afternoon as both sides hope to climb up on the table.



Both sides come into the game without success in their last two games. Gold Stars lost 2-0 in Accra against Great Olympics and conceded another two to lose 2-1 against Eleven Wonders, both away games.



Karela, on the other hand, were beaten 3-1 by Dreams FC in Dawu and then scored a late equaliser to snatch a point against Bechem United at home.



Therefore, the game holds massive significance for either side. It adds more spice to what promises to be a captivating clash.



Karela and Gold Stars are currently level with 10 points and sit in 10th and 11th place respectively.



Sunday's meeting will be the first between the two teams in the top-flight.