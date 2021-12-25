GPL match preview: Elmina Sharks vs Legon Cities

Sports News of Saturday, 25 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Bottom-club Elmina Sharks know it is time to punch up and avoid last season's close shave with demotion where they survived on the final day of competition.



They face second-bottom Legon Cities at the Papa Kwesi Nduom Sports Complex on Monday, 27 December 2021.



Mallam Yahaya's side have lost their last three league matches King Faisal, Hearts of Oak and RTU.



But they bounced back to beat Achiken 3-2 at home in the MTN FA Cup round of 64 clash.



Sharks have won two times at home against Bibiani Gold Stars and Karela United but have lost to Accra Hearts of Oak and Dreams FC.



Legon Cities suffered elimination in the MTN FA Cup after losing on penalties to Tema Youth at the Tema Sports Stadium in midweek.



The Royals have gone five matches without a win including two goalless draws with AshantiGold and Berekum Chelsea.