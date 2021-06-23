GPL match preview: Berekum Chelsea vs Elmina Sharks

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Berekum Chelsea and Elmina Sharks battle it out for the three points on matchday 30 fixture of the Ghana Premier League at the Golden City Park.



The two teams have accrued 34 points each on the league table with Berekum Chelsea in 13th position due to superior goal difference while Elmina Sharks is placed 14th.



Berekum Chelsea will be hoping to bounce back from matchday 29's defeat to Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyabour Park which ended 2-0.



Chelsea has lost just once at home to WAFA in the second round of the Ghana Premier League.



They recorded their biggest win against King Faisal on matchday 28 beating them 5-0.



The Blues will be hoping to replicate that performance against Elmina Sharks in this encounter.



Coach Steff Hoffman is currently under pressure to secure Chelsea's position in the league with just a few matches to end the season.



Meanwhile, Elmina Sharks picked a 2-1 win over Eleven Wonders on matchday 29 at the Nduom Sports Stadium.



The win will boost their confidence heading into this game as the race to escape relegation becomes tougher with few matches to end the season.



The fearsome sharks have managed to pick a point in their previous three games on the road.



Sharks will have to be at their best to beat Berekum Chelsea at Golden City Park should they intend to overtake the Berekum side on the league table.



