GPL match preview: Berekum Chelsea hosts Accra Lions at Golden City Park

Sports News of Sunday, 30 January 2022

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Berekum Chelsea have all to do when they host Accra Lions at home on Sunday, in a Ghana Premier League fixture at the Golden City Park.



The ‘Bibires’ have endured a dry spell in the last few weeks of the season; a streak that has left them just a point above the drop zone.



Chelsea remains winless in 5 games since a home win against AshantiGold and are currently trailing Sunday’s opponents, Accra Lions (who have 16 points) by just a point.



Their last 2 home games have ended in goalless draws (against Great Olympics and Asante Kotoko) and coach Solomon Odwo who has returned to the side- will want to end this unwanted streak.



However, simply winning will be no cinch as they face off against a team that has seen their fortunes turnaround positively in recent weeks, Accra Lions.



After losing their first 5 away league matches, the GPL newsboys have won 1 and drawn the other of their last 2 games on the road as they get a grip on what it entails to grind results on trips away from home in the league. They beat Legon Cities 1 nil before drawing 1-1 with Aduana Stars at Dormaa.



Picking 4 out of the last 6 points from away encounters is surely a clear indication of the side’s improvement and overall willingness to survive relegation.



Currently, Accra Lions boast a form guide of 2 wins, 2 draws, and 1 defeat in their last 5 games in the top flight. Half of their 16 points have been amassed during this period which is a positive signal that their miserable start to life in Ghana’s Premier League is a thing of the past now.



They will however be wary of not falling into a ditch again by recording back-to-back defeats. Lions suffered a painful 1 nil defeat to Ashgold the last time out at home and won’t want to lose yet another league game.



The dynamics of the game, promises an action-packed show this afternoon at the Golden City Park.