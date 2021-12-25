GPL match preview: Berekum Chelsea face Ashanti Gold

Sports News of Saturday, 25 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Berekum Chelsea are trying to be consistent with their performances this campaign but hasn't been the case as they have been playing it hot and cold with their results.



The Bibires go again on Boxing Day when they host AshantiGold SC at the Golden City Park in Berekum.



Moses Cofie's side have won two and lost one of their last three home matches and will be hoping for another win in Berekum this weekend.



Their last home game in the league saw the Bibires defeat WAFA SC 2-0 with experienced striker Kofi Owusu netting all the goals.



Chelsea will have a bit of confidence going into this fixture after recording their first away victory of the season.



They beat second-tier side Unity FC in the FA Cup on Thursday to progress to the next stage.



Cofie is expecting to have his first-choice goalkeeper Gregory Obeng Sekyere back between sticks. He sustained an injury in the last round fixture against Aduana Stars.



After claiming a shocking victory against WAFA in Sogakope, AshantiGold have been abysmal having gone three matches on the trot without a single win.



The Miners have lost to Aduana and drawn with Great Olympics all at home in their last two Premiership games.



Despite taking the lead in the FA Cup, AshantiGold lost 2-1 to Bechem United on Thursday at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.



The recent form is not encouraging enough for their trip to Berekum, a venue they have never beaten Chelsea in the league.



AshantiGold have lost eight times and drawn thrice of their 11 matches as guests to Chelsea in the Ghanaian top-flight.



AshantiGold have failed to pick at least one point from their last four trips to Berekum to face the Bibires.



First goalkeeper Kofi Mensah is still nursing an injury which rules him out of Sunday's game.