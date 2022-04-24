GPL match preview: Asante Kotoko host Legon Cities in Kumasi on matchday 26

Sports News of Sunday, 24 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko will look to respond to their shocking defeat to Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium when they host Legon Cities on Sunday, April 24, 2022.



RTU, who are fighting for survival, defeated the Porcupine Warriors 2-1 in the northern region.



RTU won with a goal in each game, with Franck Mbella Etouga scoring a consolation goal to bring his season total to 17 goals.



Returning to the Baba Yara Stadium, where they have only lost once this season, Asante Kotoko are confident of resuming their winning ways and possibly extending their lead at the top.



Kotoko has an eight-point lead over their nearest rival, Bechem United, who could drop points against Karel United.



Legon Cities can be difficult at times. They are coached by Maxwell Konadu who is all too familiar with Kotoko.



Konadu led Kotoko to the league title in 2012, but his second tenure did not go as planned, as he was fired in the middle of last season.



He'll be hoping to send Kotoko down again and throw the title race wide open.



Konadu's team have done well this season, having come to close to being relegated last season. They survived with a win on the final day.



Legon Cities are currently closer to the top half of the table, with only five points separating them from the relegation zone.



Avoiding defeat will do them a lot of good and give them the motivation to finish the season strong.



Kotoko have won their last five league games against Legon Cities.