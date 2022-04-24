GPL match 26 preview: Berekum Chelsea vs Aduana Stars

Sports News of Sunday, 24 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Berekum Chelsea will face Aduana Stars in a match that promises to be tight as both teams look to get back on track on Sunday, April 24, 2022.



Berekum Chelsea's unbeaten run came to an end last weekend when they were defeated by WAFA in a thrilling match in Sogakope.



Prior to that, they had secured 1-0 victories against King Faisal and Legon Cities respectively, boosting their chances of finishing in the top four.



The defeat in Sogakope was a setback to their ambition and they will be looking to bounce back against the Aduana Stars at home.



Aduana Stars are on a bad run, having failed to win their last five games and falling behind in the title race.



Last matchday, they were held to a goalless draw at home by AshantiGold. It came after three draws and a loss at the Great Olympics.



This means Aduana have earned just four points out of a possible 15 in their last five games. As a result, they are 12 points behind Kotoko.



If they truly want to win the league for the second time, they must respond on Sunday.



A defeat could see them lose more ground in the title race and even put their top-four place in jeopardy.



Aduana had a poor start to the season, but they recovered and went on a brilliant run to become title contenders, but their recent form suggests they don't have it in them to win the title.



Aduana are unbeaten in the last five meetings with Berekum Chelsea, winning the last two.