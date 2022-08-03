GPL clubs to receive good money from GFA’s sponsorship deal with betPawa

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Clubs in the Ghana Premier League will receive good money before the start of the 2022/23 football season as their share of sponsorship money.



This is because the autonomous Premier League board of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has secured a mega deal with betPawa to make the outfit a headline sponsor for the Ghanaian top-flight league.



The Ghana Football Association will on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, unveil the new headline sponsor for the Ghana Premier League.



Over the last few weeks, as reported by your most trusted Ghanaian football online portal, the Ghana FA has been in talks with a company to become the new headline sponsor for the top-flight league.



With a two-year agreement reached with PetPawa, there will be an official unveiling tomorrow.



The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League will kick off on the weekend of Friday, September 9 to Monday, September 12, 2022, across all nine Premier League centres.



The decision was announced by the football association in July following the approval of the plan for the 2022-23 football season by its Executive Council.