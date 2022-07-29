GPL champions Asante Kotoko to play Rivers United in Turkey

Sports News of Friday, 29 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko, the reigning Ghana Premier League champions, is reportedly set to play a friendly match with Rivers United of the Nigerian Premier League.



The two national champions will meet in Turkey next month for pre-season training.



As part of their preparations for the upcoming 2022/23 football season, the Porcupine Warriors are expected to play a number of friendly games.



Asante Kotoko will be hoping for a successful pre-season in order to kick off the new season on a high note.



The Kumasi based club will likely travel to Turkey with a new coach and without some of the players who helped the club to clinch the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League title.



The club has already unveiled its home and away jersey for the 2022/23 football season.