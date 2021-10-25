GPL adopts five substitutions for 2021/22 season

Sports News of Monday, 25 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Premier League has adopted the five substitution rule for the upcoming 2021/22 season after reaching an agreement with the 18 Premier League clubs.



This follows the decision of FIFA’s law-makers - International Football Association Board (IFAB) the option of increasing substitutes to protect player welfare amid a congested fixture schedule in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to complete the 2019/20 season.



A number of Leagues across the globe adopted the rule when football returned in the 2019/20 season allowing teams to use five substitutes instead of the standard three – and Ghana will now follow in the footsteps of the other League like the EPL, SPL, La-liga among others.



This rule will be in place for the entire 2021/22 season which is set to commence on Friday, October 29, 2021 and run through to Sunday, June 19, 2022.



Summary:



5 Substitutions introduced - chances to make the 5 subs



Match Day squad up from 18 to 20 players



Clubs now allowed 9 subs on the bench from 7



Clubs allowed to register up to 40 players - 10 of the 40 must be below age 17