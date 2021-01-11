GPL Wk 8: Ashgold silence Olympics to go top, Sharks hold Hearts of Oak

Elmina Sharks’ Midfielder, Benjamin Arthur was sent off after receiving a second yellow card.AshantiGold SC recorded their first away win of the season against Accra Great Olympics.Gladson Awako put Olympics ahead in the first half, but Ashgold for the third time this season fought back to win the game with goals from Yaw Annor and Amos Addae. The win pushed the miners to the top of the League log.Berekum Chelsea bounced back to winning ways against Inter Allies at the Berekum Golden City Park. Paul Atta Agyei’s goal made all the difference.