Soccer News of Monday, 11 January 2021
Source: 3 News
2021-01-11
GPL Wk 8: Ashgold silence Olympics to go top, Sharks hold Hearts of Oak
Ashanti Gold recorded their first away win of the season against Accra Great Olympics
Accra Hearts of Oak were held by Elmina Sharks at the Ndoum Sports Complex when they met in week 8 of the Ghana Premier League.
After scoring 6 goals against leaders Bechem United on matchday 7, Hearts of Oak struggled in front of goal against Elmina Sharks.
Sharks had the opener in the first half through James Bissue. The former Hearts of Oak Midfielder had a one-on-one situation with goalkeeper Richmond Ayi and made no mistake than to slot home the opener.
The Phobians came back into the game in the second after Victor Kweku Aidoo connected well to Manaf Umar’s cross to get the equalizer.
Sharks 1-1 Hearts#3Sports
pic.twitter.com/vcEioqPvp9
— #3Sports (@3SportsGh) January 10, 2021
Elmina Sharks’ Midfielder, Benjamin Arthur was sent off after receiving a second yellow card.
AshantiGold SC recorded their first away win of the season against Accra Great Olympics.
Gladson Awako put Olympics ahead in the first half, but Ashgold for the third time this season fought back to win the game with goals from Yaw Annor and Amos Addae. The win pushed the miners to the top of the League log.
Berekum Chelsea bounced back to winning ways against Inter Allies at the Berekum Golden City Park. Paul Atta Agyei’s goal made all the difference.