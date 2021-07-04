GPL Week preview: Great Olympics vs Eleven Wonders

Sports News of Sunday, 4 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Great Olympics and Eleven Wonders will square it off at the Accra Sports Stadium with the two teams needing victory to boost their respective aspirations.



Olympics, third on the table, can move within three points of a top-four finish if they win, while Wonders are battling relegation and cannot afford to lose.



Wonders are currently are point and a place above the relegation zone. It is so close that all they have to do is win their remaining games including Sunday's match.



Since a win is a must for both sides, a close game is on the cards. Between veteran Annor Walker and Ignatius Osei-Fosu, whoever gets his tactics spot on would carry the day.



It is worth pointing out that Wonders have been playing some good football in recent weeks and that has earned them three wins in their last five games. In comparison, Olympics have been poor as they have won just one of their past five games.



This statistic makes Wonders undbouted favourites and they must feel confident. However, Olympics have what it takes to rediscover themselves when necessary.



Prediction: Great Olympics 1-1 Eleven Wonders