GPL Week 5 Wrap: Kotoko draw but maintain top spot, Hearts game postponed

Sports News of Monday, 29 November 2021

Match-week five of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League took center stage over the weekend with 14 goals recorded across various league centres.



Karela United denied Asante Kotoko all three points as they held them to goalless draw game at the CAM Park in Aiyinase.



Kotoko played majority of the second half with a man down after Richard Boadu was sent off but the home side couldn't capitalize as spoils were shared.



Kotoko despite the draw maintain top grasp on the league summit, three points away from second-placed King Faisal who failed to beat Medeama at home with both sides sharing the points.



Eleven Wonders recorded their first win of the season after beating Elmina Sharks 3-1 at the Ohene Ameyaw Park.



Mohammed Nortey Tetteh scored a brace for Eleven Wonders with Abdul Ganiyu Abass providing the other strike for the home side to lift them out of the relegation zone having accumulated five points thus far



Great Olympics tasted their first defeat of the season when West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) beat them 1-0 at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope courtesy a late strike from Justus Torsutsey from the penalty spot.



Premier league new boys, Gold Stars recorded their second win of the season on home turf after they eased past their debut counterparts Accra Lions 2-0 at the Bibiani Park.



Real Tamale United on the other, returned back to winning ways after edging AshantiGold 2-0 at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.



It was the second win for the Tamale-based side after being thumped by Aduana Stars 5-1 last week.



The 'Ogyaa' Boys were too hot for their Legon Cities counterparts after Yahaya Mohammed's powerful free kick earned all three points for Aduana Stars who have now recorded back-to-back wins.



Below are full results for week five:



Accra: Legon Cities 0-1 Aduana Stars



Sogakope: WAFA 1-0 Accra Great Olympics



Aiyinase: Karela 0-0 Kotoko



Bechem: Bechem United 3-1 Dreams FC



Tamale: RTU 2-0 Ashanti Gold



Bibiani: Gold Stars 2-0 Accra Lions



Techiman: Eleven Wonders 3-1 Elmina Sharks



Kumasi: King Faisal 0-0 Medeama



Accra: Hearts vs Berekum Chelsea (Postponed)