GPL Week 34 Preview: Five teams in relegation showdown

Sports News of Friday, 16 July 2021

Source: GNA

With matters settled at the top of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) table after Accra Hearts of Oak emerged champions of the 2020/2021 season, the bottom half looks very interesting as five teams are involved in the battle for survival.



With Inter Allies already relegated, the two teams from this list; Elmina Sharks, Dwarfs, Liberty Professionals, Legon Cities and King Faisal would join them in next season's Division One League which would be decided on the last day of the season.



The top liner of the week would see Liberty Professionals lock horns with King Faisal at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope in a winner takes all situation.



King Faisal would need a point to maintain their Premier League status while the "Scientific Soccer" lads would need maximum points to avoid the drop.



The 'Insha Allah' Boys are unbeaten in their last five matches and would be favourites. Liberty have struggled in their recent matches especially their 5-1 home defeat to AshantiGold.



Legon Cities are win-less in their last five matches are involved in “must-win” game against Eleven Wonders who are relatively safe following their back-to-back wins against Great Olympics and Medeama.



Elmina Sharks would need all three points against Kumasi Asante Kotoko to stand any chance of survival and would need results elsewhere to go in their favour.



Cape-coast based Ebusua Dwarfs would need all three points when they face off against Bechem United who secured their Premier League status following their victory against Kotoko last week.



Hearts would want to finish off the season with positive results against WAFA, a side they have failed to beat at Sogakope over past years.



Below are the matches for match-week 34:



Accra: Great Olympics vs Dreams (Saturday)

Sogakope: WAFA vs Hearts (Saturday)

Obuasi: AshantiGold vs Inter Allies (Saturday)

Obuasi: Kotoko vs Elmina Sharks (Sunday)

Accra: Legon Cities vs Eleven Wonders (Sunday)

Tarkwa: Medeama vs Berekum Chelsea (Sunday)

Cape Coast: Dwarfs vs Bechem United (Sunday)

Sogakope: Liberty Professionals vs King Faisal (Sunday)

Dormaa: Aduana Stars vs Karela United (Sunday)