GPL Week 32 preview: Liberty Professionals vs Karela United

Sports News of Sunday, 4 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Liberty Professionals know winning on Sunday is non-negotiable as they fight to avoid being relegated from the Ghana Premier League.



For a club credited for producing football greats such as Asamoah Gyan and Michael Essien, losing their premiership status would be disappointing and unbearable for their fans.



The Scientific Soccer lads are not in a position where dropping points is an option. Currently, third from bottom, Liberty must win their remaining games and hope those above them slip.



Thus, it is operation nine points for Liberty and their first opponent is Karela United who are low confidence heading into the match.



They were battered 4-1 last matchday by Ebusua Dwarfs. A day after the humiliating defeat, their head coach Evans Adottey quit citing health reasons.



Karela are a troubled side and Liberty must capitalise by winning to keep their survival hopes alive.



Earlier in the season when they met, Karela won 2-0. At the time, the Aiyinase-based club looked like title contenders.



Prediction: Liberty Professionals 1-0 Karela United