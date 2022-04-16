GPL Week 25 Preview: Hearts of Oak vs Elmina Sharks

Sports News of Saturday, 16 April 2022

Hearts of Oak returns to the Accra Sports Stadium to face relegation-threatened Elmina Sharks on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League day 25.



The Phobians suffered a 1-0 defeat in their last Premier League game against sworn rivals Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Cameroonian forward Frank Mbella scored a controversial penalty to hand the Porcupine Warriors victory.



The reigning Ghana Premier League champions will hope to return to winning ways after suffering a defeat in their last fixture.



The return of star midfielder Sulley Ali Muntari comes as a huge boost for the club who have not given up on the title challenge.



Muntari has missed the last three games of the club after embarking on a business trip to Italy.



Meanwhile, Elmina Sharks is aiming at silencing Hearts of Oak in their own backyard to better their chances of surviving in the league.



They will hope to maintain their winning run after beating King Faisal last weekend which led to the resignation of coach Nurudeen Amadu.



Sharks have drawn one, and lost two in their last three games against Hearts of Oak.



The Phobians sit 6th position on the table whereas Elmina Sharks lie bottom with 18 points.



