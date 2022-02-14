GPL Week 17: Kotoko maintain top grasp, Hearts still struggling

Sports News of Monday, 14 February 2022

Source: GNA

Asante Kotoko after their 3-1 win against Accra Lions maintain top spot after the end of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League (GPL).



The Porcupine Warriors who have one outstanding game against their rivals Hearts of Oak, have accumulated 26 points from 16 matches having scored 28 goals thus far.



Cameroon striker Frank Theirry Mbellla scored a brace in their game against Accra Lions taking his tally to 11 goals from 10 starts this season.



Hearts on the other hand, could only share the spoils with Real Tamale United in the match-day 17 encounter played at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.



No goals were recorded in that game as Hearts dropped into eighth position on the league while RTU who are 12th on the league log are just two points off the drop zone having accumulated 20 points.



Bechem United who are second on the league table continued their 10-match unbeaten streak with 1-1 draw against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park.



Emmanuel Annor's second half strike secured a point for the Hunters after Kofi Owusu had given the home side the lead in the first half.



Bright Adjei scored a hat-trick for Aduana Stars as they edged Eleven Wonders at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park.



All three goals were scored half way through the first half is one of the fastest hat-trick in the Ghana Premier League.



WAFA continued their woeful season as they were stunned by Karela United the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.



John Tedeku's own goal was detrimental to his side as they lost all three points and dropped into the relegation zone after the first round with 18 points.



The last two games of week 17 would see Legon Cities host King Faisal while Medeama FC face off against Dreams at the CAM Park in Aiyinase.



Below are some results of week 17:



Dormaa: Aduana Stars 3-0 Eleven Wonders



Accra: Great Olympics 1-0 Elmina Sharks



Tamale: Real Tamale United 0-0 Hearts of Oak



Sogakope: WAFA 0-1 Karela United



Kumasi: Asante Kotoko 3-1 Accra Lions FC



Berekum: Berekum Chelsea 1-1 Bechem United



Obuasi: AshantiGold 2-2 Bibiani Gold Stars