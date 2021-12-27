GPL Week 10: Aduana, King Faisal drop points, Kotoko go joint top

Sports News of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

The match-week 10 of 2021/22 Ghana Premier League produced some interesting results with Aduana Stars and King Faisal dropping points away from home.



Richmond Lamptey scored the decisive goal for Asante Kotoko against his former side West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) who struggled in the early parts of the season.



It was the second successive win for the Porcupine Warriors who have 20 points, the same as Aduana Stars and King Faisal who have played one game more than Kotoko.



Ahmed Simba Toure scored in the 85th minute for Medeama SC as they defeated Aduana Stars 1-0 at the CAM Park.



The ‘Mauve and Yellow’ Boys ended the seven-match unbeaten run of the ‘Ogyaa’ Boys who had been ruthless in previous matches.



Augustine Okrah provided the crucial strike for Bechem United as they edged in-form King Faisal at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.



It is only the second defeat of the season for Alhaji Grusah's men with the Hunters now in fourth position after the win.



Salim Adams' last-gasp strike was enough to rescue a point for the Phobians against Dreams in a fascinating 2-2 draw.



Afriyie Barnieh opened the scoring for the away side but the home side struck back and took the lead with goals from Issah Ibrahim and Ishmael Dede.



But substitute Salim Adams delivered a ferocious strike in the late stages of the game as Hearts extended their unbeaten run to three games and are currently 12th on the league table.



Great Olympics recorded a comfortable 2-0 victory against Eleven Wonders to move into the fifth position on the league table.



Two first-half goals from Yusif Razak and James Akaminko were enough for the Dade Boys who are beginning to regain their form.



Bibiani Gold Stars recorded their fourth win of the season when they edged Karela United 3-1 at the Bibiani Park



Prince Owusu Kwabena scored from the penalty spot in stoppage time in the first half while Charles Gyamfi and Nuhu Sule scored a goal each in the second half for the Premier League newcomers. Umar Bashiru scored the consolation goal for the away side.



Below are some scores of week 10: Tarkwa: Medeama SC 1-0 Aduana FC



Sigakope: Great Olympics 2-0 Eleven Wonders



Bibiani: Gold Stars 3-1 Karela United



Berekum: Berekum Chelsea 1-0 AshantiGold SC



Bechem: Bechem United 1-0 King Faisal



Kumasi: Asante Kotoko 1-0 WAFA SC



Dawu: Dreams 2-2 Hearts



