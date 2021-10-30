GPL Week 1: Kotoko comes from behind to beat Dreams 3 - 1

Sports News of Saturday, 30 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko came from behind to beat Dreams FC 3-1 in their opening fixture of the 2021-22 Ghana Premier League.



The Porcupine Warriors went down in the second half courtesy goal from Black Stars winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.



The youngster who was making his debut in the Premier League put up a good show against the Porcupine Warriors in the game.



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku showed his pace and skill proving a constant threat to the Kotoko defense.



Dreams FC goalkeeper Agbasi was the best player on the pitch in the first half as he prevented Asante Kotoko from scoring.



The goalkeeper made three brilliant saves to deny the away side a goal.



In the ninth minute, Amankonah went for the kick but his curler towards the far post was palmed to safety by the stretching Dreams FC goalie.



Few minutes later Fabio Gama cuts in from the right side of the attack and skews curler towards the far post, but his effort is met with a good diving save from the Dreams FC goalie who looked to have picked an injury in the process.



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku broke the deadlock in the 65th minute after a brilliant run to give the home side the lead. He went past four players to put the ball at the back of the net.



Mudasiru got the equalizer for the Porcupine Warriors and Isaac Oppong increased the scoreline for the away side two minutes later.



Richmond Lamptey scored in the closing minutes of the game with his trademark goal to give the Porcupine Warriors a deserving 3-1 win.