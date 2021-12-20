GPL WK9 wrap-up: Aduana, Hearts extend winning run, Kotoko back to winning ways

Sports News of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

League leaders Aduana FC extended their winning streak to six as they beat Berekum Chelsea 3-2 at the Agyemang Badu I Park at Dormaa.



Emmanuel Gyamfi grabbed a brace on his return from suspension as the two-time Champions rallied to a hard-fought win in a 5 goal thriller. Gyamfi scored in the 65th and 67th minutes of the match before Sam Adams added the third for the Ogya lads.



Berekum Chelsea found the back of the net through a Stephen Anokye Badu penalty and Kwakye Osei’s late strike in the Bono derby. Chelsea pushed for the equalizer in the closing stages of the game but their effort came to nought as Aduana FC held on to win the 3-2 to maintain their place at the top of the table with 20 points.



Sampson Agyapong scored in added- time as WAFA defeated Medeama SC 1-0 at Sogakope. The substitute was the hero for the Academy boys as his late strike gave them all the spoils to register only their second win of the season.



At Anyinase, Karela United left it late to snatch a point against Bechem United as Darlington Gyan Fosu netted in stoppage time to give the home side a point following Augustine Okrah’s opener.



Real Tamale United muddied the waters for Elmina Sharks as they beat them 2-0 at the Aliu Mahama Stadium. Roland Frimpong opened the scoring for the home side before star man David Abagna scored yet again to seal victory for the Tamale lads.



David Abagna who joined from AshantiGold in the summer is in sensational form and registered his 8th goal of the campaign to add to Frimpong’s opener. Elmina Sharks thus suffered a third straight defeat to drop further down the table while RTU climbed to 6th with 14 points.



In Techiman Eleven Wonders came from behind to beat Bibiani Gold Stars 2-1 at the Ohene Ameyaw Park. Richard Amoah scored the opener for the Miners against the run of play to stun the home side.



Wonders fought hard to level things up before the break but the visitors stood resolute to end the first half with a slim advantage. Back from recess, Abbas Ganiu scored in the 57th minute to level things up for Eleven Wonders much to relief of the home fans and coach Yaw Acheampong.



With just about 7 minutes to end the game, George Osei Amponsah added the second goal for Eleven Wonders to give them only their second win of the season as the game ended 2-1 at the Ohene Ameyaw Park.



Accra Great Olympics trekked to Obuasi to pick a point against AshantiGold SC in a 0-0 stalemate at the Len Clay stadium.