GPL WK 34 Wrap: Hearts of Oak miss out on top four, Wonders, WAFA, Sharks relegated

Sports News of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Yaw Annor beat Etouga to win goal king



Kotoko crowned champions of GPL



Karela United claim top-four spot after win over WAFA



Asante Kotoko were crowned winners of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League on week 33 but there was still a lot at stake for some of the teams on matchday 34.



Week 34 climaxed the season as many looked forward to the golden boot race, which clubs join Kotoko, Medeama and Bechem United to complete the top four as well as those who will survive relegation at the last hour.



Hearts of Oak, Great Olympics and Karela United competed for the fourth-place spot. Karela had the better of last season's champions and Olympics to claim the slot.



In the battle for survival, four clubs- King Faisal, Real Tamale, Eleven Winders, and WAFA jostled to maintain their Premier League status.



After the hustle and tussle on the final day, Eleven Wonders and WAFA joined already relegated Elmina Sharks as the three clubs that will join the Division One League next season.



Wonders won 2-1 against Aduana Stars while WAFA lost 1-0 away to Karela. Despite Wonders winning, Faisal's 2-1 win over Legon Cities and RTU's 1-4 away win over Hearts made the Techiman side's victory irrelevant.



In the goal king race, Asante Kotoko's Etouga led the race with 21 goals while Ashgold's Yaw Annor trailed the former by just a goal.



Etouga failed to add up to his tally in Kotoko's one-all draw with Accra Lions on Saturday, June 18, 2022, leaving the advantage to Annor who played against Gold Stars the following day.



Annor hit a brace in the match that ended a two-all draw at the Dun's Park, claiming not only the goal king gong but also equalling former Hearts striker, Ismael Addo's record of 22 goals in a single GPL campaign.



Meanwhile, on the assist ladder, Kotoko's Ibrahim Imoro concluded the season with the most assist, setting up 9 goals in the season while scoring two.



Full results of matchday 34



Accra Lions 1-1 Asante Kotoko



Bechem United 1-1 Berekum Chelsea



Bibiani Gold Stars 2-2 Ashantigold



Dreams FC 2-0 Medeama



Eleven Wonders 2-1 Aduana Stars



Elmina Sharks 2-2 Great Olympics



Hearts of Oak 1-4 RTU



Karela United 1-0 WAFA



King Faisal 2-1 Legon Cities



GPL Table



1. Asante Kotoko - 67



2. Medeama SC - 56



3. Bechem United - 54



4. Karela United - 52



5. Great Olympics - 48



6. Hearts of Oak - 48



7. Ashantigold - 47



8. Berekum Chelsea - 47



9. Legon Cities - 46



10. Gold Stars - 46



11. Aduana Stars - 45



13. Dreams FC - 44



14. King Faisal - 42



15. RTU - 41



16. Eleven Wonders - 40



17. WAFA - 35



18. Elmina Sharks - 23







Goalking



Yaw Annor - Ashantigold - 22



Franck Etouga - Asante Kotoko - 21



Umar Bashiru - Karela United - 15



Bright Adjei - Aduana Stars - 14



Augustine Okrah - Bechem United - 14



Agyenim Boateng - Dreams FC - 10



Ibrahim Lemar - Eleven Wonders - 10



Maxwell Abbey Quaye G. Olympics - 9