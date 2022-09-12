GPL WK 1: Aduana, Medeama, 3 others off to a winning start; Hearts beaten on opening day

Sports News of Monday, 12 September 2022

21-time Ghana Premier League League champions, Accra Hearts of Oak, began the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League with a narrow defeat to Aduana in Dormaa.



The Phobians have now lost their last six opening day league fixtures since last season.



Hearts, Legon Cities, Tamale City, Bibiani Gold Stars, and Bechem United all failed to pick up a point in week one, kicking off the new season on the wrong foot.



Week one saw six wins and one draw, with one game postponed and another scheduled for Monday, September 12, 2022.



Aduana Stars, Great Olympics, Dreams FC, Medeama, Kotoku Royals, and Karela United have all started well.



Interestingly, all of the aforementioned teams won their respective matches by a goal to nil.



On Saturday, Olympics defeated Bechem United at home in the very first match of the season, with Samuel Abbey Quaye netting the season's first goal.



On the other hand, six games were played on Sunday, with Aduana defeating Hearts of Oak in Dormaa, Dreams defeating Gold Stars in Bibiani, debutants Kotoku narrowly beating Accra Lions, Medeama securing a narrow win over Legon Cities, and Real Tamale United sharing the spoils with debutant Samartex.



Asante Kotoko, the reigning champions, were supposed to begin their title defence against newcomers Nsoatreman FC, but their match was cancelled due to their CAF Champions League preliminary match against Kadiogo.



Berekum Chelsea will host King Faisal today at the Golden City Park in the final match of the first week of the new Ghana Premier League season.



Full results of matchday 1



Kotoku Royals 1-0 Accra Lions



Great Olympics 1-0 Bechem United



Bibiani Gold Stars 0-1 Dreams FC



Legon Cities 0-1 Medeama



Aduana Stars 1-0 Hearts of Oak



RTU 0-0 Samartex



Karela United 1-0 Tamale City



Berekum Chelsea vs King Faisal - Monday, September 12, 2022



Asante Kotoko PP Nsoatreman





GPL Table



1. Aduana Stars - 3

2. Dreams FC - 3

3. Great Olympics - 3

4. Karela United - 3

5. Kotoku Royals - 3

6. Medeama - 3

7. RTU - 1

8. Samartex - 1

9. Asante Kotoko - 0

10. B Chelsea - 0

11. King Faisal - 0

12. Nsiatreman - 0

13. Accra Lions - 0

14. Bechem Utd - 0

15. Gold Stars - 0

16. Hearts of Oak - 0

17. Legon Cities - 0

18. Tamale City - 0





