GPL: Vladislav Viric warns Dreams FC to avoid more mistakes or miss out on top 4

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Dreams FC coach Vladislav Viric has warned his side to avoid more mistakes as they target a top-four finish at the end of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



The Still Believe lads defeated Elmina Sharks 2-0 over the weekend on match week 28 at the Theatre of Dreams.



Now lying fifth on the league log, the Serbian trainer believes he is not far from meeting his seasonal target of getting his side to the top 4 spots.



Speaking to Dreams media, Viric praised his team for moments of excellence but was quick to add that mistakes must be minimal.



"We cannot afford to make certain mistakes if we want to make top 4. we will have to be very focused. We have a good team and the top 4 are reachable", he said.



Dreams FC travel to the Red Bull Arena this weekend to play WAFA to honour match week 29.