GPL: Two-goal hero Benjamin Bernard Boateng wins MVP against Wonders

Sports News of Saturday, 12 June 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Elmina Sharks striker Benjamin Bernard Boateng was voted the Most Valuable Player of the match after shouldering Sharks’ victory over Techiman Eleven Wonders on Friday afternoon.



Boateng, 20, scored both goals for Nii Odartey Lamptey’s men at the Nduom Stadium in an entertaining encounter that produced a 2-1 victory for the hosts.



Sharks went 2-0 up within the first 4 minutes of the game after Boateng raced them into a 2nd minute lead with a clinical finish he topped it up with a nice goal on the 4th minute mark.



The brace has lifted Boateng to 7 goals on the goal-king chart and has now equalled his season best of 7 goals which he scored in the truncated 2019/20 season when he scored 7 times in 14 games for Sharks.



Boateng has spent four seasons with Sharks.