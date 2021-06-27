GPL Super Clash: Football is no more about superstitions - Fans

Sports News of Sunday, 27 June 2021

•Some football fans there is no more superstition in the game



•They believe technical ability and luck is what will earn teams their wins



• Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante faced each other in a derby game on Sunday, June 27, 2021





Football fans have been sharing their views ahead of the clash between two of the most decorated football clubs, Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko, amid their sporting rivalry.



GhanaWeb’s Joel Eshun who spoke to some fans ahead of the game on Sunday June 27, 2021 sought views on whether superstition plays a role in the outcome of such high-end football matches.



But some of them believe superstition no longer plays a role in the outcome of such clashes as the technical prowess and ability of teams to win games is what will earn the winning side their points.



A fan said, “For us Phobians [Hearts of Oak] we are very eager and ready to win the games emphatically. It was back in the early 2000s where we had such confidence of winning such a derby game and now that is back.



"Accra as the venue for the game will also not belong to Asante Kotoko as they have always dominated in recent times but today will be different. The time has come for us to reclaim what belongs to us in terms of the bragging rights of this game,” he added.



But a Kotoko fan who shared his views following the sighting of a rainbow on Saturday June 26, 2021, which forms part of Hearts of Oak's official colours, debunked the assertions the game will go in favour of Hearts.



“Football is not about superstitions, football is technical and football is a business…If you know how to play the game and if you have luck on your side, you will win the game, I do not think Hearts of Oak can beat Asante Kotoko due to a rainbow sighting because we’re going to beat Hearts of Oak 3-0,” the confident Kotoko fan said.



Meanwhile, the Accra Hearts of Oak has won the game against Kumasi Asante Kotoko with a lone goal from the 66th minute by Daniel Afryie Barnie at the Accra Sports Stadium.



