You are here: HomeSports2022 04 25Article 1522757

Sports News of Monday, 25 April 2022

Disclaimer

Source: ghanaguardian.com

GPL: Struggling King Faisal hold Dreams FC at Dawu

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

King Faisal King Faisal

Dreams FC were held to a draw for the second consecutive week as they played out a 1-1 draw against King Faisal at  the Theater of Dreams  Park in Dawu on Sunday.

The home side opened the scores in the  36th minute of the game  with Issah  Yakubu  the goal scorer as  he tapped home from close range.

Dreams  FC thought they had their second goal after the ball was put into the net  but it was flagged offside.

King Faisal should have pulled parity in the  40th minute but  Wadudu  Yakubu saw his effort struck the post and  out.

But the  away  side finally found the equalizer on the stroke of half time as Atta Kusi  made it 1-1 for King Faisal.

There was no goal in the second half as  the spoils were shared  between  both teams who are very close to the foot  of  the league table.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment