GPL: Special accreditation for Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko game

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

The Ghana Football Association has decided to issue special media accreditation to media organizations for the Ghana Premier League matchday 31 match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 27, 2021.



MEDIA HOUSES should kindly send their requests (one person) on a scanned letterhead to media@ghanafa.org, before close of work on Thursday, June 24, 2021.



There will be limited access to the media – only 80 accreditation cards will be issued by the GFA and the National Sports Authority (NSA).



Members of the media are to note that those without the special accreditation card will not be granted access to the media stand and the press centre even if they have their station ID.



The issuance of the special accreditation is to control congestion at the press centre and commentary boxes as the COVID-19 protocols and also to enable journalists a conducive environment to operate.



Media organizations who apply for this special accreditation should contact the Public Relations Office of the National Sports Authority on Friday, June 25, 2021, for their pass.



Counting on your usual cooperation.



