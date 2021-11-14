GPL: Richard Baidoo start as Samuel Boadu name lineup to face Aduana Stars

Sports News of Sunday, 14 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Richard Baido makes first start for Hearts since returning from loan



• Isaac Mensah return to the lineup



• Hearts Oak-Aduana GLWK3 match kicks off at 3 PM





Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu, has named his lineup for the Ghana Premier League game against Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Goalkeeper Richard Baido replaces first choice Richard Attah, who is on National assignment with the Black Stars.



Baidoo is set for his first game for the Phobians after spending last season on loan at Karela United.



William Dankyi takes Raddy Ovouka's place on the left side of defence as the latter is also with the Congolese National team for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Whereas in attack, Issac Mensah has returned to the starting eleven after missing coming off the bench in the draw against WAFA in Sogkope.



The match kicks off at 3 PM.



Line below



Full Line up



Richard Baidoo; Fatawu Mohammed, Mohammed Alhasan, Robert Addo Sowah, William Dankyi; Emmanuel Nettey, Federick Ansah Botchway, Ibrahim Salifu; Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Isaac Mensah, Kofi Kordzi.