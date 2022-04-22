GPL Preview: Kotoko look to rebound against Legon Cities, Hearts face Lions

Sports News of Friday, 22 April 2022

Source: GNA

Asante Kotoko will take a big step towards consolidating their lead on top of the league summit when they face Legon Cities on matchday 26 of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League (GPL).



The Porcupine Warriors would be looking to avoid a two-game blip, having lost against Real Tamale United (RTU) last week, in what was their third loss of the season.



For much of the campaign, Kotoko have occupied top spot, especially in the second round where they are yet to relinquish top spot and are currently eight points above second placed Bechem United.



Accra Hearts of Oak after their painful loss against Kotoko a fortnight ago, struggled against bottom placed Elmina Sharks in a 1-1 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Phobians have to deal with another derby against Accra City Lions in the first game of week 26 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.



Accra Lions pulled off one of the biggest surprises last week by defeating King Faisal at their own yard, pushing them to mid-table.



Accra Lions, the home team, would be looking to build on their success and upset the odds against Phobians, who would be looking for a second win against debutants after a 2-0 victory in the first round.



Bechem United failed to capitalize on Kotoko's slip last week as they also lost away against Eleven Wonders.



The Hunters would host Karela United at Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park as they look to close the gap at the top of the table.



The relegation fight is looking very interesting, with more than seven teams in the battle to avoid relegation.



King Faisal's form in the second round has been dreadful, with six consecutive defeats, which has seen them slip into 14th on the league table and they are just a point above the relegation zone.



King Faisal's match-day 26 fixture against Dreams FC at Dawu Park would be a crucial encounter for the away side as they look to avoid slipping into the relegation zone for the first time this season.



Dreams on the other hand, are also in the relegation fight with three points above the drop zone and would be looking to get their first win in four matches.



Elmina Sharks would have to win their game against RTU if they stand any chance of surviving in the league as they are currently rock-bottom with 19 points.



Below are the fixtures for week 26:



Accra: Accra Lions vs Hearts of Oak



Dawu: Dreams vs. King Faisal



Bibiani: Gold Stars vs. Eleven Wonders



Berekum: Berekum Chelsea vs Aduana Stars



Accra: Great Olympics vs. AshantiGold



Tarkwa: Medeama SC vs. WAFA



Elmina: Sharks vs. RTU



Kumasi: Asante Kotoko vs. Legon Cities



Bechem: Bechem United vs Karela United