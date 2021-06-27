GPL Preview: Elmina Sharks v Great Olympics

Sports News of Sunday, 27 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Elmina Sharks will be seeking to finish the season with a flourish when they welcome Great Olympics to the Ndoum Sports Complex on Sunday.



The Elmina-based outfit have so far had an inconsistent season.



Sharks - who are not entirely safe from relegation - are hoping to better their stand on the table with a win when Great Olympics come to town.



The Green lads have managed just one win in their last five outings and a win against one of the in-form teams in the league could boost their morale ahead of the season finale.



Great Olympics will also head into the game with lots of enthusiasm following their midweek’s 1-0 victory against Bechem United which moved them to 3rd spot.



But Sharks’ impressive home form will be a source of worry for Annor Walker and his charges. The hosts have lost just two and drawn three matches in their last ten home games, recording five wins.



The two teams are expected to parade their strongest squads as no injury situation has been reported from both camps.



Great Olympics will however be missing the services of Joshua Rhule.



Rhule has not featured for the Dade Boys since a protest was filed against him by Hearts of Oak in the wake of their 1-1 draw last month.



Match officials for the match below;



REFEREE: ABDUL LATIF ADAARI



ASSISTANTS: EMMANUEL ALLOU TEBSON & EMMANUEL DOLAGBANU



4TH REFEREE: RUSTUM GAMELI SENORGBE



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ANDREW TAMAKLOE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: JONATHAN NELSON ACKON



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL LARTEY