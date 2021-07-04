GPL Preview: Ebusua Dwarfs vs Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Sunday, 4 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak have the opportunity to stretch their lead at the top of the league table to five points as they prepare to battle Ebusua Dwarfs away from home on Sunday.



The Phobians have been unbeaten in their last five games, winning four and drawing one. This run includes a 1-0 victory over Asante Kotoko in the previous matchday. They are currently top of the log with 59 points.



Ebusua Dwarfs however, are far off a league title but look set to stay in the competition for another campaign. They are currently 12th on the log with 37 points.



The Phobians have won all of their last five meetings against Ebusua Dwarfs.



Prediction: Ebusua Dwarfs 0-1 Hearts of Oak