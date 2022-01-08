GPL Preview: Buoyant Kotoko host struggling AshantiGold

Sports News of Saturday, 8 January 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Asante Kotoko showed class as they defied odds to beat Aduana FC 2-0 at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park at Dormaa – a place they had scored only once and won none in 11 attempts hitherto to last Sunday’s historic feat.



George Mfegue and Richmond Lamptey scored in either half to hand the former Champions their second home defeat of the season to climb to 23 points joint top of the Premier League table with a game in hand against arch rivals Accra Hearts of Oak.



The Porcupine Warriors hosts long time Regional rivals AshantiGold SC at the Baba Yara stadium on Match Day 12 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday. The Reds have had an incredible start to the season after recording 7 wins, two draws and one defeat in 10 outings – sharing the top spot with King Faisal with 23 points apiece.



The return of Fabio Gama, Ismail Ganiu and Richmond Lamptey has rekindled their title ambitions after the draw against Real Tamale United and the defeat to King Faisal in the MTN FA Cup. Aside that, Cameroonian import George Mfegue had proved his employers right by hitting top form at the right time in the season with some important goals for the Warriors.



Coach Prosper Nartey’s side have lost one at home this season but stand tall against AshantiGold in the ongoing campaign – as the Miners have won only once in their last six League matches.



The Miners are 14th in the League log with 12 points – 15 points behind Asante Kotoko with their last Premier League win dating back to December 12 when they beat WAFA 1-0 at Sogakope. They seem to have lost some sparkle this season but that doesn’t mean Asante Kotoko must be cocky as local derbies are mostly unpredictable.



The match is scheduled for the Baba Yara stadium at 3pm on Sunday, January 9, 2022 and will be transmitted live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247.



In other matches on Sunday – Eleven Wonders will host leaders King Faisal at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman. The home side have not been overy impressive and head into the match on the back of a 4-2 loss to Karela United while King Faisal deservedly recorded a 2-1 win against Bibiani Gold Stars in Kumasi.



Fresh from their stupendous display against Accra Hearts of Oak in Accra, Bechem United play host to Real Tamale United at the Fosu Gyeabuor Park on Sunday. The Hunters are in 4th place with 18 points – three points richer than their opponents RTU who are in 8th place with 15 points.



Accra Great Olympics picked up a valuable point from Berekum where they held Chelsea to a goalless draw at the Golden City Park on Monday. The Dade boys welcome Karela United to the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday.



Bottom-placed Elmina Sharks who have bagged only 7 points after 11 matches will battle Aduana FC at the Nduom Sports Complex on Sunday.



Elmina Sharks have won two and lost three of their five home matches whiles Aduana FC boast of two draws, two wins and one loss on the road.



The Dormaa lads are third on the log with 20 points – three points off the top while Sharks sit at the base with 7 points – 16 points off leaders King Faisal. A defeat would deepen the woes of Elmina Sharks who haven’t won a match since December 4, 2021.